Prince Salman conveyed the greetings of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who, in turn, sent his sincere greetings to His Majesty, wishing Bahrain and its people continued progress and development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the UAE to the United States of America.