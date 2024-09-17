Abu Dhabi: Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an have launched the ‘Together for Education’ campaign to pay overdue school fees for students from low-income families in Abu Dhabi, aiming to allocate Dh100 million.

Running from September 16 to October 15, the campaign aims to allocate the funds from social contributions from individuals and corporates, to support 6,000 students. The project will also assist in covering the operational costs of eligible schools in the UAE, as well as providing necessary school supplies and assisting with school fees to enable students to continue their educational journey.

Applications to receive support through the campaign should be submitted via Ma’an — Together for Education (maan.gov.ae). Federal and local entities will help to list and determine beneficiaries.

Empowering the community

As Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, Ma’an supports and empowers the community to participate in delivering sustainable, innovative solutions that address wide-ranging social priorities to deliver long-lasting impact and benefit individuals from the community.

Mohamed Haji Al Khoury, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said: “The launch of this campaign to support thousands of low-income students in the UAE is an outstanding milestone added to the nation’s track record of giving and philanthropy. The initiative’s main goal is to help overcome economic and social obstacles that could prevent students from completing their education.”

The foundation partners with local entities to provide the right conditions for students from low-income families to comfortably complete their education.