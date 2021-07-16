Number of connections has also increased from 666,006 in 2016 to 911,509 by May-end 2021

Dubai: New water connections in Dubai have doubled from 2016 to 2020 despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced today.

The number of new water connections has increased by 118 per cent from 31,108 in 2016 to 67,768 last year. The total number of water connections has also increased from 666,006 in 2016 to 911,509 by the end of May 2021 — for an increase of around 37 per cent.

Dewa noted the growth of water demand is due to new projects across different economic sectors.

Robust infrastructure

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to provide a robust infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid developments in Dubai. We strive to increase the efficiency and reliability of the water networks, increase water flow to keep up with growing demand, increase water reserves and provide outstanding electricity and water services to more than a million customers in Dubai according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and safety,” he added.

Al Tayer also said “despite the global economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai continues to grow. In 2020, we witnessed an increase in new connections across residential, commercial and industrial sectors”.

Reserve margin

Dewa said in a statement that it has surplus production to meet the reserve margin for peak water demand. Dewa’s installed capacity of desalinated water is 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) while peak water demand has reached 378 MIGD.