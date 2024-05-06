Dubai: Don’t believe the rumours, there are no more rains expected this week in the UAE, except in the far west and south of the country.

“This essentially means that only areas west of Al Dhafra and south of Al Ain, in Abu Dhabi, will see cloudy weather with rainfall,” Dr Habib Ahmed, a senior meteorologist at the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM), clarified in an exclusive interview.

“There will be some cloud formation and rain in some western and southern areas. The rains are not expected to be widespread, just concentrated in very small areas, at times,” he said.

“The weather situation is very weak in other areas,” he added, explaining that rain is not expected in any other parts of the country.

Dr Habib went on to explain: “Climatically in UAE, the month of May typically sees convective cloud formations in the southern and western parts of the country.”

Convective clouds form when the surface temperature increases, causing humid air to rise and condense. The process forms clouds that look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another.

However, whether it will rain or not depends on other factors – such as low pressure systems or other weather conditions conducive for rain, Dr Habib explained.

As the UAE approaches summer months, the temperature across the country will gradually rise. However, “a slight dip in temperatures is expected on Thursday and Friday, due to North Westerly winds this week,” the NCM expert added.

Summers will officially begin from June 21 to 22, and will last till around September 21 to 22, he confirmed.

Light rain was recorded in the Al Dhafra region on Monday afternoon.