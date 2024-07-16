Dubai: Heavy to moderate rainfall hit parts of Al Ain on Tuesday evening. According to the Met Office, cloudy conditions are expected to continue tonight.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a red and amber alert, indicating clouds over the southwestern parts of the UAE.

Meanwhile other parts of the country saw extremely humid weather. According to the NCM, relative humidity this week is expected to reach 85 to 90 per cent, averaging close to 50 per cent through the day.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 49.1°C on Tuesday afternoon. The reading is similar to temperature readings over the past three weeks, with temperature highs in internal areas nearing 50°C.

Meanwhile, temperature highs in coastal areas, such as Dubai, have been crossing 46°C, over the past few weeks.