If you are driving in Abu Dhabi, be extra careful as it’s dusty on the roads. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning of poor visibility due to dusty weather.

The NCM alert states: “Fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2000m at times over some internal areas until 8pm today.”

In the afternoon, the NCM recorded a reduction of horizontal visibility to less than 700m in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to dust.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy with blowing dust and sand at times especially over internal and Eastern areas. The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 34 to 39°C over the mountains.

Expect light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times in the Northwest direction at the speed 15 to 25 reaching 50km/hr.