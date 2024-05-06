According to Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, sudden swerving by vehicles is one of the main causes of the accidents, besides lack of attention and not leaving enough distance between vehicles.

He stressed the need to maintain lane discipline and avoid other traffic violations.

He said sudden vehicle deviation incurs a fine of Dh1,000 along with four traffic points.