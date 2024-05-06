Fujairah: One person has died and 34 others injured in a series of road accidents that occurred in Fujairah over the last four months, police have revealed.
The injuries ranged from severe to minor. A total of 1,914 traffic accidents occurred since the beginning of this year, the police said.
According to Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, sudden swerving by vehicles is one of the main causes of the accidents, besides lack of attention and not leaving enough distance between vehicles.
He stressed the need to maintain lane discipline and avoid other traffic violations.
He said sudden vehicle deviation incurs a fine of Dh1,000 along with four traffic points.
Captain Moza Al Darmaki, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch in the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, said the authorities have intensified their traffic awareness drives among motorists, with the aim of promoting road safety.