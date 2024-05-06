Ajman: A man stabbed a woman multiple times and set a store on fire in Ajman industrial area, resulting in serious injuries to three others on Monday.

Ajman Police promptly arrested the suspect. Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Ali Al Madhani, Deputy Director of the Operations Department at Ajman Police, reported that they received a distress call about an attack and fire at a commercial store in the Industrial Area of Ajman.

Responding patrols, special forces, and the National Ambulance rushed to the scene, along with the Civil Defence. It was discovered that an individual identified as M.S., of Asian nationality, fatally stabbed an Asian woman and seriously wounded three others.

The perpetrator also ignited a fire within the store. Ajman Police swiftly apprehended the culprit within 10 minutes of receiving the report.

Civil Defence teams managed to extinguish the fire, and the injured were promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The Ajman Prosecution initiated an investigation, revealing that the assailant had an illicit relationship with the victim and previous personal conflicts. The perpetrator confessed to the crimes and was detained.