Dubai: A Saudi citizen stunned officials tasked with executing his son’s killer by extending a last-minute pardon just before the sentence was to be carried out.

Al Humaidi Al Harbi, the father, made an unexpected appearance at the execution site in Hafr Al Batin governorate, where the perpetrator was to be executed.

Despite having previously rejected numerous pleas for clemency accompanied by substantial monetary offers, Al Harbi had a change of heart at the eleventh hour.

With the ultimate authority to grant or deny the execution, he chose to forgive the killer unconditionally, much to the astonishment of onlookers.

Expressing his rationale for the sudden act of compassion, Al Harbi attributed his decision to divine inspiration, disclosing that despite declining previous reconciliation attempts, he was moved to extend forgiveness at the final moment.