Sharjah: Motorists will be able to benefit from three days of free parking in Sharjah during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays. Public in Sharjah will be able to avail the free parking offer from July 20 to July 22.
However, Sharjah Municipality has clarified that motorists will still have to pay parking fees at the meters on Arafat Day, July 19.
“Users of public parking spaces in Sharjah will be exempt from paying parking fees from 10 to 12 Dhul-Hiijah. Parking fees will have to be paid on Arafat day,” said the municipality on its official twitter account.
The authorities have also announced that Blue Board seven-day paid parking zones will be active during the holiday period.