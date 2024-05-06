Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended a celebration held to mark the 48th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces.

The event, held in the Abu Mureikha area in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation. The celebration featured included various activities and performances commemorating the historic decision to unify the armed forces on 6 May, 1976.

During the event, attendees reflected on the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE’s other founding leaders to unify the armed forces and lay the foundations for a strong nation. They remarked that the founding leaders’ vision has enabled the UAE to shape a bright future.

Upon Sheikh Hamdan’s arrival in the Abu Mureikha area, where the agreement to unify the armed forces was signed 48 years ago, he was welcomed by Mohammad Mubarak Fadhel Al-Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lieutenant-General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and other senior commanders.

Sheikh Hamdan engaged with military leaders and retired service personnel, and extended his congratulations to military and civilian recipients of armed forces medals given to them in recognition of their contributions to various operations.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended a military parade, and awarded medals to senior officers of the armed forces. Sheikh Hamdan also visited the museum located in the Abu Mureikha area, where he viewed a collection of artifacts dating back to the early history of the UAE Armed Forces. The exhibits included models of antique military uniforms and equipment.

The senior leadership of the armed forces also presented Sheikh Hamdan with a model of the Abu Mureikha area headquarters, a symbol of the area’s significance in the armed forces’ history.