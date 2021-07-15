Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) announced that customers will be able to apply for visa services in the emirate even during Eid Al Adha holidays.
Although Amer centres will remain closed during the holidays, customers will still be able to enjoy the services through electronic channels such as the GDRFA website and the app on smart phones.
Moreover, the GDRFA office at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport will continue to offer its services 24x7 all through Eid holidays for emergencies.
Ways to contact GDRFA:
Customers can follow up their transactions or inquires about GDRFA Dubai services by contacting the “Amer” call centre on by calling the toll-free number 8005111 from inside the UAE or by dialling +97143139999 from outside the country or through email at amer@dnrd.ae.