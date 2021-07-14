Sharjah Ruler
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered to release 225 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha based on their good conduct. Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered to release 225 prisoners from the Punitive and Reformative Institutions in Sharjah, based on their good conduct, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his humanitarian gesture towards the prisoners and hoped the pardon would prompt them to turn into good citizens.

He added the pardon comes within the framework of His Highness’ keenness to provide the inmates a chance to start a new chapter in their lives, bring joy and stability to their families, and help reintegrate them into society.