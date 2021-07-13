Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan today ordered the release of 855 inmates from reformative and punitive establishments across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The President also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners
Sheikh Khalifa’s noble gesture, which comes as part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives that reflect the values of tolerance and forgiveness, allows the pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new chapter in their lives and positively contribute towards serving their families and communities.
Sheikh Khalifa’s annual pardon ahead of Eid aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds and bring about happiness to mothers and children, as well as to provide the released prisoners with an opportunity to re-think their future and return to the righteous path that will allow them to lead a successful social and professional life.