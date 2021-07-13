Dubai: Dubai Police have seized 2,105 illegally modified vehicles in the last 18 months for violating traffic rules.
Brigadier Abdullah Khadim, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said the majority of vehicles sized — 1,902 — were from the Bur Dubai area. “The seizure of vehicles was due to illegal modification of engines and for causing noise that annoyed residents across the emirate,” Brig. Khadim explained.
The campaign aims to ensure road security and reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths, as well as safeguard properties and hold the violators accountable for their reckless actions.
He pointed out that engine modifications or changes to a vehicle’s base or chassis without authorisation are subject to a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points. In addition, the vehicle is impounded for 30 days.
Dubai Police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules at all times in order to avoid endangering the lives of road users.