Dubai: Al Muraqqabat Police Station officers have achieved the fastest emergency response rate among Dubai’s police stations, at one minute and 17 seconds — that’s less than half the target of two minutes and 48 seconds.
The announcement was made here today by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who recently honoured the officers of 'Patrol 512’. Lt Gen Al Marri praised the results achieved and efforts exerted by the station’s employees, affirming that the result reflects Dubai Police’s keenness on responding quickly to various emergency incidents and criminal reports, in order to achieve its strategy of making Dubai a safe city and the world’s best destination to live, work and visit.
Honouring ceremony
The honouring ceremony was attended by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station; Colonel Issa Ahmed Salem, Deputy Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station; and a number of Dubai Police officers.
Read more
Lt Gen Al Marri also encouraged the station’s employees to continue working with high efficiency and effectiveness towards enhancing the security and safety of the emirate. Brigadier Ali Ghanem said the achievement was a result of the directives of the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, and the setting up of plans and scenarios and the effective deployment of patrols across the jurisdiction area, covering 12 zones.
The police officers extended their thanks to the commander-in-chief, saying the gesture was a badge of honour on their chests and an incentive for them to exert more efforts in the future.