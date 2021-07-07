Dubai: Dubai motorists will now receive on-road assistance if their vehicles break down — thanks to a new agreement between Dubai Police and Emirates Auction.
The General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police and Emirates Auction, the leading company in the field of management and organisation of public and online auctions in the Middle East, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which, the latter shall provide on-road assistance to motorists if their vehicles meet with any technical or mechanical glitch on-road.
The step comes as part of a joint endeavour by both the entities to assist road users, enhance traffic safety and thereby ensure a happier society — which is among the core objectives of the UAE government.
The agreement was signed by Brigadier General Dr Mohammed Nasser Al Razouqi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, and Omar Matar Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, in the presence of a number of directors and officials from either entity.
According to the MoU, the two parties have agreed to develop joint activities in areas of common interest, including on-road assistance to vehicles, that includes assistance such as tyre replacement, refuelling, vehicle towing.
“We will be harnessing all of our expertise and potential to develop the joint operations with Dubai Police to the highest levels,” said Al Mannaei in the statement.