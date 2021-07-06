Dubai: Self-driving trucks? Yes, Abu Dhabi Ports have them.
The CSP Abu Dhabi container terminal will be the first in the Middle East to launch an autonomous port truck system. What this means is that six electric Q-Trucks will be commissioned by the Terminal in support of the mother vessel’s loading and unloading activities within the facility’s container yard.
The L5 Autonomous Freight Trucks are equipped with 360-degree sensory system with traffic monitoring and driving guidance system, which enables operators to direct vehicles’ navigation and transportation of general and reefer containers with ease. The vehicles are from Qomolo, a sub-brand of ShangHai Westwell-Lab Technology Company.
“As well as being extremely efficient and cost-effective, the new vehicles enable us to sustain our container handling operations for longer periods and enable us to continue operating in cases where business continuity becomes an operational challenge,” said Naser Al Busaeedi, Deputy CEO, CSP Abu Dhabi. “We look forward to experiencing the full potential of these autonomous vehicles over the coming months.”
The electric Q-Trucks are powered by a 281 kWh battery, carry a maximum load of 80 tonnes, and have an operating range of 200 kilometres. And just as important, they are capable of operating for up to 44 hours continuously.