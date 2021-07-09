Dubai: Dubai Police brought joy to a mother by helping her communicate with her son — currently an inmate at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai.
The mother, who had not been able to connect with her son since the COVID-19 outbreak, contacted the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police and requested for its assistance in setting up a virtual meeting with her son, as she was not familiar with smart communication platforms.
Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said a specialised team from the department visited the woman’s house and helped her join her son in a virtual meeting and ensured all necessary apps and settings were installed for future use.
The mother and her inmate son expressed their sincere gratitude to Dubai Police for their assistance in ensuring their happiness.
“Dubai Police are keen on providing complete logistical support to inmates and their families so that they remain safely connected, according to the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19,” he added.
Brig Al Shamali explained that families should first place a request for an online visit through the Dubai Police app available on smartphones. They will then receive a text message with a link, specifying the date and time for the video call. They can later visit Dubai Police’s official website and connect to the inmates who would be offered the necessary electronic devices to join the call.