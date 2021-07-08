Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Thursday announced that new rules to enter government departments will be implemented as of next month.
In a statement, FAHR clarified that the updated rule will be applied to ministries, federal departments and all customer service centres.
“As of Sunday, August 1, 2021, customers, visitors, employees of outsourcing or service companies, or any person other than employees of the entity will not be allowed to enter the headquarters of ministries, federal entities and their customer service centres.”
However, people will be exempted from the rule if they fall under three categories:
- Customer or visitor who has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved in the country, or who has a negative result for a nasal swab examination (PCR) valid for a period not exceeding 48 hours from receiving the result.
- Unvaccinated persons who have obtained an exception from the competent health authorities, provided that they have a negative result for the PCR examination, valid for a period not exceeding 48 hours from receiving the result.
- Those under the age of 16 are excluded from the provisions of this circular.