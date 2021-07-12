Dubai: An Emirati man has been accused of threatening a Dubai teenager to publish old nude pictures of the boy if he didn’t send more pictures for him.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday, the 31-year-old Emirati defendant send messages to the teenager via Telegram, asking him to send the pictures of himself on March this year.
The 17-year-old Emirati teenager alerted his brother before filing a case at Hatta Police Station. “The defendant contacted me after he was released from jail. We used to talk about many issues until he asked me to record myself naked and send the pictures for him,” said the Emirati teenager.
Threats of exposure
As the victim refused, the defendant threatened him to send his old pictures to other mutual friends. “The defendant managed to lure me four years ago with such pictures. I was afraid of his threat and informed my brother,” added the victim.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant, seized his mobile phone and extracted the conversation between the pair. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with issuing threats to defame the victim.
The next hearing is scheduled for September 14.