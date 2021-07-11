1 of 11
With the COVID-19 restrictions lifting on much of Bollywood in wake of the pandemic, fans are now eagerly awaiting shoots to commence and much delayed films to finally make their way to an audience. Shooting of many movies were stalled over the past year, with theatres closed in the UAE. After an adjustment period, fans slowly started getting some respite with movies on digital platforms. While the COVID-19 pandemic and its rules still loom, theatres around the world have opened up while adhering to safety precautions. With Bollywood finally returning to form, here are 10 films that have finally confirmed a roll out with release dates, be it digital or at a cinema near you.
First up, actor Farhan Akhtar locks in a digital release date for ‘Toofan’. The star plays a boxer in the sports film, releasing on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, 'Atrangi Re' stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film releases in theatres on August 6.
'Mimi', the next film starring Kriti Sanon, has been generating a lot of buzz. In the film directed by Laxman Utekar, the actress portrays a surrogate mother. The film's producers revealed the release date . On July 30, Mimi will be available on Netflix and Jio Cinema. 'Mimi' also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Tripathi, and Manoj Pahwa.
Image Credit: Insta/kritisanon
Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda’s ‘14 Phere’ is latest Bollywood film skipping cinemas to head to web. A social-comedy the film will make its digital debut on July 23 on Zee5.
Image Credit: Insta/kriti.kharbanda
Priyadarshan’s name is synonymous with entertaining comedy films. The director is busy readying his new film ‘Hungama 2’ for release directly on Disney+Hotstar on July 23. The comedy features Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. The filmmaker has clarified the film is not an extension of his 2004 hit ‘Hungama’.
Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ has been scheduled for July 27 release in India, with news confirmed by the Bollywood actor himself through a video he posted on his social media accounts. A UAE date for the film has yet to be announced, but it appears the project will release after the Eid Al Adha weekend.
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: Pride of India’ will release on August 13, directly on digital platform Disney+Hotstar. The film is inspired by the journey of an IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport, and how he reconstructed a complete IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a nearby village in Madhapar to protect his country.
Image Credit: twitter/@ajaydevgn
There’s a new ghostbuster in town, the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting September 17th.
Image Credit: Insta/disneyplushotstarvip
One of the most anticipated movies of the year is almost ready to release. The makers of RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer production, have announced that the film will be released on October 13 this year, in cinemas just in time for the Dasara celebration. However, considering the coronavirus outbreak, it remains to be seen if the producers will be able to stay to this plan. The film, which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, is currently in the final stages of production.
Vikrant Rona release date is out. Kichcha Sudeep’s film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages in 3D formats. The film will release on August 19th this year pan India in cinemas. The Kannada actor chose the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai to exhibit the logo and teaser of the film. A gigantic virtual cut-out of the superstar, along with a 180-second teaser to the trailer, was emblazoned on the tower on January 31.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News