Never miss out on the fun on the weekend.
Image Credit: Images Supplied
FAIA YOUNAN AT DUBAI OPERA ON THURSDAY: This weekend, Dubai Opera will welcome to the stage Faia Younan. A talented Arabic language singer, Faia has many fans in Dubai and across the UAE. Tickets to her show on 8 July are priced from Dh195 to Dh695 and can be purchased from the website.
Image Credit: Supplied
GO DSS SHOPPING THIS WEEKEND: More than 500 brands and 3,500 outlets will wow shoppers with savings of up to 25 to 75 per cent offered as part of the DSS Summer Sale, which is taking place this weekend and throughout DSS. Participating stores include homeware favourites Dwell, Think Kitchen, Museum and The One, make-up and cosmetics specialists NYX and Nazih Cosmetics, clothing brands Aspinal of London, Zilli and Banana Republic plus kids and baby shops Mothercare, Little Angels and Claire’s. Sports fans can visit BeFit while optical stores Magrabi, Solaris and Vision Express will offer savings along with footwear stores Geox and Global Feet. Many more great deals are available at stores around Dubai.
Image Credit: Supplied
CHECK OUT THE NEW BRUNCH AT CHARM THAI: Check out Charm Thai’s Dancing ThaiGer brunch every Friday from 1pm to 4pm. With an specially crafted menu full of dishes packed with flavours enjoy a pocket friendly party brunch with amazing Thai food for Dh199 as well as access to the brunch after-party at Hive with an additional Dh179 which will entitle you to free flowing beverages for two hours. Featured on the menu are items like Khang Massaman Nua, Gai Pad Chaa and the Chef’s special Pad Thai Goong Sod. Finish with a dessert platter, Khao-Neow Ma-Muang, Cake Chaa-Thai, Moji ice-cream and more. Brunch packages start from Dh199 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
SHARJAH SUMMER PROMOTIONS LAUNCHES ON THURSDAY: SSP will kick off on Thursday, July 8 and is set to last until August 26. This year's season comes with a new slogan which was designed to be more consistent in terms of dimensions, colors, and type of font used and to give a sense of harmony and a fresh start. Participating malls and retail stores are offering visitors and shoppers attractive offers and discounts on the finest brands and goods, in addition to several worthy prizes and gifts. City Center Al Zahia announced the launch of a campaign of competitions and prizes, through which shoppers need to shop and spend Dh200 to enter a raffle draw to win a luxury BMW X5 car, in addition to organizing special activities and events during Eid Al-Adha.
Image Credit: Istock
CELEBRATE ARGENTINIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY AT LA CASA DEL TANGO: Argentinian restaurant La Casa del Tango presents a unique brunch experience in honor of its Independence Day on Friday July 9. The South American tango restaurant and bar is set to take guests on a unique journey - full of passion, flavour and energy - presenting a slice of Buenos Aires in the UAE. Combining authentic Argentinian dishes and award-winning beverages, brunch-goers can enjoy a fully immersive brunch experience with live music and performances by Tango Dance World Cup winners and Argentinian folk act dancers. The 11-course menu will feature a selection of signature favourites such as smoked eggplant salad, assorted empanadas, Humita with goat cheese in corn hush, Milanesa Napolitana with garlic- truffled potatoes and Churros with dulce de leche to end the celebrations on a sweet note. Packages start from Dh400 per adult or Dh450 with house beverages and Dh550 with house beverages and sparkling grape.
Image Credit: Supplied
WATCH THE RED BULL JUMP & FREEZE CONTEST: On July 9, Ski Dubai will host the Red Bull Jump & Freeze contest. The coolest event of the summer, it will see contestants across the UAE slip and slide down the Ski Dubai slope in fun costumes, homemade vehicles and much more straight into a freezing pool of water at the bottom. Taking place in the region for the first time, the Red Bull Jump & Freeze event will be held from 3pm to 5pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
SLAW X SAMYANG LIMITED EDITION BURGER: Cool indie burger joint SLAW has teamed up with Korean brand Samyang – the original masters of spice – to reveal the best bird in town. Burger buffs will need to act quickly, as the limited-edition ‘Slam Yum’ will only be available for two days. The Slam Yum is a deep-fried, succulent chicken, marinated in a secret sauce, wrapped in ramen noodles, and coated with a curated blend of spices. To finish, the spiced sensation is smothered in an eye watering sauce (be warned it’s a creeper), homemade kimchi, cushioned between two pillowy potato buns, sprinkled with sesame seeds, spring onions, and crowned with a pickled red jalapeño. This mercilessly messy masterpiece will leave diners licking their fingers and craving a mouth cooling mocktail.The Slam Yum is priced at Dh50 and will be available on Saturday July 10 until Sunday July 11.
Image Credit: Supplied
DUBAI MALL AQUARIUM UNDERWATER SHOWS: The Dubai Mall Aquarium will host the Underwater Wonders Show this weekend until July 10 . A stunning event, the show will feature fantastic music with underwater effects, beautiful mermaids and sensational choreography. Described as magical, dreamy and unforgettable, visitors to the mall can enjoy daily performances at 12pm, 2.45pm and 4pm.
Image Credit:
WEEKEND ROAST AT JOES: Those looking for a traditional roast dinner to enjoy over the weekend can head to the place where food meets great times: Joe’s Backyard Gastropub at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Indulge in tender roast beef with duck fat roasted vegetables, home-braised cabbage, and fluffy Yorkshire puddings with gourmet horseradish sauce. The ultimate weekend comfort food can be complete with Joe’s delicious home-made gravy. With live sports events broadcast across multiple screens, sports fans can also support their team while enjoying the delicious roast. Foodies, families and groups of friends can join together on the weekends and eat their hearts out at the casual restaurant in Jumeirah Islands. Priced at Dh110, the weekend roast takes place every Friday and Saturday.
Image Credit: Supplied
TRY ZOR’S NEW BRUNCH: ZOR’s new brunch launches on July 9 and takes place every Friday after that with a menu packed full of Uzbekistan’s favoured dishes, and there’s a new beverage menu to go with it. A live singer and a DJ will also be taking to the stage. The homestyle brunch invites guests to relax into their weekend and indulge in a home cooked, hearty menu that’s served to the table, for everyone to share, just like mum would do. Georgian Salad, Smoked Blinis and Hummus with Fresh Pesto are more commonly featured on brunch menus, but for diners wanting to explore something new Pirozhiki oozing with cheese, Mini Lamb Cheburek, Fried Chuchvara and Fresh Pumpkin Soup are some of the starters. Main course, include a mixed grill platter and freshly grilled prawns and kebabs. Brunch packages start from Dh245 for soft beverages, Dh345 for House Beverages and Dh395 for Sparkling.
Image Credit: Supplied
SAMPLE LPM RESTAURANT AND BAR'S NEW BEVERAGE MENU: Iconic LPM Restaurant & Bar is launching an experiential global beverage menu to celebrate the life of influential French artist and writer Jean Cocteau. The new menu is set to launch on his birthday Monday, July 5. Designed by the LPM Global Bar Manager Tibor Krascsenics – has been one year in development and is launching just in time to bring a ray of light and storytelling. Among the beverages in the book is Room 22, a drink based on the room in which Cocteau used to stay when he was visiting the legendary Hotel Welcome in the South East of France. The elegant Lettre à Coco represents the special friendship between Jean and Coco Chanel. A beverage made with bubbly, jasmine, bergamot and rose – the aromatics of her signature perfume Coco, misted onto the glass. The eye-catching and very Instagramable Trinity cocktail has been inspired by Louis Cartier’s iconic ring it features cacao, strawberry, Islay honey water and bitters, the Trinity is served in a levitating glass to represent Jean’s extraordinary dream about the galaxy.
Image Credit: Supplied
NIGHT BRUNCH AT SOHO GARDEN: Enjoy a unique, three-course, gastronomic experience on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 8pm to 11pm at Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden with the all-new night brunch. This evening feast starts off with an array of sharing appetisers, followed by an sharing selection of main courses, before a chef’s selection of special desserts provides the perfect finishing touch – all for Dh225 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
TAKE PART IN A BOODLE FIGHT: Drop by Rove Trade Centre and experience an authentic Pinoy meal selection curated for you by Filipino Chef and Restaurant Manager this summer. That’s not all, enjoy the live entertainment while you tuck into the comfort of lip-smacking dishes such as succulent seafood, including shrimp, crab, mussels, squids and more, as well as fried tilapia, crispy chicken skin and heaping servings of rice with a choice of Cajun or Asian flavoured sauces, at The Daily. Additionally, choose between two specials Filipino mocktail concoctions stirred up only for the Boodle Fight. It is priced at Dh149 for two to three peoeple.
Image Credit: Supplied
LAST CHANCE FOR NYU ABU DHABI ART GALLERY’S VIRTUAL EXHIBITION: With only a few days left until its conclusion on July 10, The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery invites the public for a last chance to experience its first-ever virtual exhibition, not in, of, along, or relating to a line. Hosted on a web platform designed specifically for viewing on a mobile device, the exhibition invites a new perspective on virtual and screen-based contemporary art, which has been of particular relevance during COVID-19. Co-curated by Chief Curator at NYUAD and Executive Director of The NYUAD Art Gallery Maya Allison, and NYUAD faculty member and artist Heather Dewey-Hagborg, not in, of, along, or relating to a line features four new commissions, alongside fourteen existing artworks. In this exhibition of “born digital” work, artists make visible both the restrictions and the freedoms that a digital landscape offers. To date, not in, of, along, or relating to a line has attracted visitors from over 140 countries spanning six continents
Image Credit: Supplied