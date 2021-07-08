1 of 10
SKI DUBAI: Summer may be in full bloom, but in Dubai that doesn’t mean you can’t have a cool day. Head over to Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates and choose the Snow Daycation pass, which will give you full-day access to all Snow Park rides (tubing run, snow bumpers, snow plough playground and mountain thriller). It’ll also give you one experience: two hours on the slope; 60-minute discovery lesson (skiing/ snowboarding); two rides of the Snow Bullet (zipline); and 40-minute penguin encounter. You’ll also get one ride of the chairlift, hot chocolate, a standard locker and a pair of fleece gloves. DETAILS: Dh285 per person.
THE JUNCTION, AL SERKAL AVENUE: For a humourous take on Dubai living, check out ‘JLT’, a play set in the city. In the production, neighbours who hail from different countries and backgrounds find themselves stuck in an elevator and facing their innate biases. DETAILS: Tickets to see ‘JLT’ at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on July 8-10 are Dh85.
HEAD TO BURJUMAN: A fun-filled ‘Summer Farm’, which runs until August 15 in BurJuman’s main atrium, is sure to be a hit with the kids. Kids between 6 to 12 years of age can also enjoy a number of edutainment activities including crop and fruit harvesting, virtual petting zoo, planting workshop, augmented reality games such as fruit ninja and mini haystack tractor race. DETAILS: The ‘Summer Farm’ is open from 2pm-10pm.
DEFYING GRAVITY AT LA PERLE: La Perle, the acrobatic spectacular, is offering 25 per cent off on tickets for groups of four or more. Kids under 12 get to see the stunt-filled dramatic show for free. Oh and if you live in Dubai, you get an additional 20 per cent discount. As performers face off against the laws of physics, we dare you not to squeal. DETAILS: Tue-Sat 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Offer valid until Sat September 4 at Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, laperle.com
VISIT APPLE: Encourage your little filmmaker while edutaining her too. Free modules that teach kids 8-12 how to make and edit short videos using Clips app on iPad are now being held in some stores in the city. DETAILS: Check out www.apple.com for details and to book slots. | Above: Photo for illustrative purposes only.
LAGUNA WATERPARK STAYCATION: Looking for a cool staycation with the whole family? Check out Swissotel Al Ghurair’s package that includes a night’s stay for the whole family, water park access for two adults and two kids, buffet breakfast as well as a complimentary shuttle to La Mer Beach. The complimentary tickets can also be used at the Green Planet. DETAILS: Prices start at Dh250 and the offer is valid. Call 04 293 3183.
WILD WADI: This weekend head on over to the water park for some pool and slide time. DETAILS: UAE residents get day passes for Dh129 each. Kids under 2 get in free. Tickets available on site.
DUBAI MALL AQUARIUM UNDERWATER SHOWS: The Dubai Mall Aquarium will host the Underwater Wonders Show this weekend until July 10 . A stunning event, the show will feature fantastic music with underwater effects, beautiful mermaids and sensational choreography. Described as magical, dreamy and unforgettable, visitors to the mall can enjoy daily performances at 12pm, 2.45pm and 4pm.
LDC KITCHEN + COFFEE: Who doesn’t love two meals for the price of one? This July when you buy a meal at the LDC kitchen, you child – under 10 years of age – gets to eat for free. The lil’ ones can choose from kids burger, fish fingers, chicken schnitzel, mac & cheese balls or kids pasta with each meal paired with a small orange juice.
IL PASSAGGIO: Head to The Pointe with the family and have a sample of Mediterranean cuisine – kids get their own special menu for each meal featuring everything from Mac and Cheese to Penne Pomodoro.
