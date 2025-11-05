A year later, I was given Lord of the Rings, and I spent every free moment reading it, asking my father about words and concepts that I did not understand. Moreover, my father answered every question, clarifying each doubt about the overwhelming amount of characters, and being a historian himself, provided me with context about Tolkein’s own background and history. It was a breakfast conversation before going to school: Talking about each chapter that I read, one particular episode being The Knife in the Dark in the series. I reveled in these worlds of fantasy, the language of the elves and had even learnt the Ring poem. I was so inspired that I tried inventing my own language with a full index, just as Tolkein did.