Abu Dhabi: A total of 19,327 motorists were fined on Abu Dhabi roads in the first half of the current year for tailgating, according to the latest figures released by Abu Dhabi Police.
According to traffic law, tailgaters are fined Dh400 and are slapped with four black points as well.
Not keeping a safe distance causes traffic accidents that result in human and material losses, said the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Abu Dhabi, urging motorists to carefully abide by the traffic laws and regulations to protect themselves and other road users from serious traffic accidents.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate pointed out that the violation of “not leaving a safe distance between vehicles” is one of the main causes of traffic accidents in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Police recently released an awareness video on social media, highlighting the dangers for not leaving enough distance between vehicles.