Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, presented the medal to Elisabeth Cardoso during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi today. Image Credit: WAM
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of her tenure in the country.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Cardoso during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi today.

Al Sayegh praised the ambassador’s work and valued the bilateral relations between the UAE and Luxembourg, and thanked her for the efforts in strengthening ties during her tenure as the ambassador in the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior government officials.