Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday ordered the dispatch of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tunisia to help it in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheikh Mohammed received a telephone call from Tunisian President Kais Saied, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, as well as the latest developments of COVID-19 and its health, humanitarian and social impacts. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the UAE’s keenness to support Tunisia with its efforts to curb the impact of COVID-19 and prayed for the safety and security of the Tunisian people.
Tunisia is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic as the north African Arab country has been recording a spike in its daily new infections and death tolls since the pandemic began, putting its health care system under severe stress and depleting oxygen supplies.