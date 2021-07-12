Dubai: Want to give a rating to your accommodation? Abu Dhabi Ports has just launched such a rating system for residents at its staff accommodation facilities to give their feedback.
The first such of its kind in the UAE, the star programme assigns five, four, three, two, and one-star ratings to communities under Abu Dhabi Ports’ supervision. These are based on the amenities available to residents, including services, catering facilities, places of worship, recreation facilities, access to internet, health services among others.
“Over the past five years, increasing numbers of the world’s leading businesses are selecting Abu Dhabi,” said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Worker Committee. “Our partners, Abu Dhabi Ports, have been key contributors in achieving this accomplishment by introducing programmes such as the Star Rating Programme that reflect the preparedness of the emirate to develop initiatives that ideally complement the needs of business.”
Formed in April 2020, the Abu Dhabi Workers Committee is tasked developing and implementing inspection programmes for all private sector facilities to ensure they comply with UAE’s labour legislations. The body is also responsible for overseeing workers’ rights, verify that payments for work are facilitated, while also ensuring valid work contracts are issued.
In 2020 alone, 51 new industrial establishments were registered in Abu Dhabi despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of these, 35 were set up in Abu Dhabi city, 11 in Al Ain, and 5 in Al Dhafra.