Developers are hailing a “new era” of transport after a flying car completed its first inter-city flight. The AirCar by Slovakia-based company Klein Vision completed a 35-minute journey from Nitra to Bratislava in the country at around 6 am.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision
The hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision
AirCar is composed of several functional units. Its aerodynamic fuselage provides enough space for the passengers and, at the same time, contributes to better lift characteristics during the flight.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision
The takeoff needed two minutes and 15 seconds to have the car transform into an aircraft. And, upon landing, the aircraft turned into a sports car with just a click of a button in under three minutes.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision
Among advanced technologies are the retractable wings, folding tail surfaces, parachute deployment system, etc. The folding tail surfaces contribute to better longitudinal stability and take-off characteristics, just like in a conventional aircraft. However, in the car mode, a retracted tail results in a more compact size.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision
AirCar has been conceived as a shape, evocating dynamic and attractive form predominantly built from an advanced composite material. In the car mode, the object generates downforce using spoiler and elevator pitch, whereas, in the aircraft mode, the entire surface generates lift. The lift body concept includes future development for the spacious interior and a variety of models: three and four-seaters, twin-engine, and amphibious versions.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision
Men behind the project of the flying car. Designer and constructor Stefan Klein with Co-founder Anton Zajac.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision
The AirCar's inventor, Stefan Klein who was with co-founder Anton Zajac then drove the vehicle into downtown Bratislava.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision
It can carry two people, with a combined weight limit of 200kg. But unlike drone-taxi prototypes, it cannot take off and land vertically and requires a runway.
Image Credit: Source Klein Vision