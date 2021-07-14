Dubai: As the COVID-19 pandemic has posed an unprecedented threat to lives and communities across the world, courts in Dubai have adapted to smart solutions to make sure work continues unhindered.
According to the latest statistics released by the Cases Management Section at Dubai Courts, 89,978 online cases were registered in the first six months of this year, compared to 112,025 online cases last year.
Dubai Courts achieved 3,475 remote hearings this year in all legislation degrees [First Instance, Appeal and Cassation] as part of the precautionary measures taken by courts in the emirate to curb the pandemic.
Mohammad Al Obaidaly, executive director of the Cases Management Section in Dubai Courts, said the pioneering step of remote hearings aims to ease the process by allowing anyone to join hearings online.
“We activate the online sessions that allow the public to enter virtually the court room from any place. It is a step in line with the protective measures against COVID-19,” said Al Obaidaly in a statement.
Dubai Courts provided advanced and smart electronic systems to allow case parties to attend their cases online without need to be presented physically in courtrooms.