New system uses AI to analyse data and directs police patrols to change their locations

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum being briefed during his visit to Dubai Police Headquarters today. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today inaugurated the Drone Box platform that aims to reduce response time from 4.4 minutes to one minute for criminal and traffic reports. Sheikh Mohammed launched the platform during his visit to Dubai Police Headquarters.

“The platform will be launched across the emirate during Expo 2020 Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. They were welcomed by Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police.

Dubai Police are leading police departments globally in launching the Drone Box system. The Drone Box is an automated system that can make a drone move to wherever it needs to be deployed. Further details about the nature of the platform and use of drones will be announced later.

The platform will cover entire Dubai by 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the use of artificial intelligence in distributing police patrols in Dubai without any human intervention.

“I reviewed ‘Oyoon’ security project that uses smart technologies. Dubai is monitored by more than 300,000 [cameras] around the clock. It is one of the safest cities in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed added in his tweet. He praised the work of Dubai Police and the highly efficient security system in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrives at Dubai Police Headquarters today. Image Credit: Supplied

“Security is the base to develop the community. Our appreciation and thanks to all cadres of Dubai Police. People arrive in our country safely because of people working round the clock. Our citizens sleep in peace and investors come here confident that the law is applicable to everyone,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for Dubai Police for their efforts in curbing COVID-19, especially during the National Sterilisation Programme, which helped ensure a return to normality in record time.

Dubai Police Command Room

Sheikh Mohammed started his visit from the Command and Control Center, where he was briefed about the smart system to ensure quick response to emergency calls.

The system uses AI to analyse data and accordingly directs police patrols to change their location. The system divides the city into three sectors based on many factors such as commercial and tourist attractions and size of the population. The system has reduced response time to emergencies from 6.46 minutes to less than three minutes. Moreover, the smart system can also predict crimes using AI.

Oyoon Project

The Dubai Ruler also checked the ‘Oyoon’ security system that uses AI cameras placed all across the city to analyse data and detect suspects, in collaboration with strategic partners in the private sectors and participating government entities.