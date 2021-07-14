Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai launched the Drone Box platform, a Dubai Police initiative, on Wednesday.
The platform is set to help reduce response time from 4.4 minutes to one minute for criminal and traffic reports.
Sheikh Mohammed added that the service would be launched during Expo 2020, which is set to start in October.
The Dubai Ruler was also briefed on the monitoring systems in place and the use of artificial intelligence systems for security that does not require human intervention. He added in his tweets that Dubai is monitored by more than 300,000 cameras around the clock.