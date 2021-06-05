The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has begun activating the electronic connection between the Enforcement Division and the UAE Central Bank, with the aim of expediting the processes to facilitate the procedures for both the court users and employees, expediting the enforcement of court judgements, and ensuring restoration of rights for the respective owners in record time.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, said that the electronic connection between ADJD and the Central Bank is part of the efforts to achieve speedy completion of operations related to the enforcement of court decisions on financial transactions, in order to complete the digital transformation plan in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to develop a pioneering judicial system.

Many advantages

Al Abri explained that this electronic connection has many advantages, including saving time and effort to re-enter the data of the enforcement file and the parties’ details in the Central Bank’s system, which contributes to the rapid completion of many transactions that may take several months to complete without this tool, in addition to allowing the receipt of electronic and automated responses from the banks on the decisions that concern them directly.

The electronic connection mechanism, he said, also allows for the notification of the parties involved through the decision follow-up systems, which contributes to the accurate and efficient enforcement of decisions in a short period of time.

World-class services

In this respect, the ADJD undersecretary thanked the governor of the UAE Central Bank for his support and assistance in taking this important step to ensure the sustainability of development processes and the provision of world-class services in various sectors.