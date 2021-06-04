1 of 30
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, directed to organize the 30th edition of the Al Gaffal Long Distance Race, as a continuation of the message and path of the heritage sports founded by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is behind the insightful idea and the development of the Al Gaffal race since 1991, which is held annually for more than three decades now.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 30
Finally, after missing the Al Gaffal race last year, 2020. The participants of Al Gaffal traditional dhow race are back in action. The 60ft race started back in 1991 with 53 participants, and this year 106 participants took part in the race.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
3 of 30
The 30th Al Gaffal traditional long-distance 2021 (Traditional Dhow sailing race 60ft) near the island of Sir Bu Nair towards Dubai to the finish line near Dubai eye, started at 6am sharp from the island of Sir bu Nair on Friday morning, 4th June 2021 with the strong wind which is a good sign for the participants.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 30
They sail through the distance of 53 nautical miles divided into two stages. The first stage is from Sir Bu Nair Island to the crossing point at Moon Island as a mandatory crossing point for the continuation towards the finish line near the new cultural landmark Dubai Eye.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 30
Leading the 30th Al Gaffal race today is the boat number 211 Namran which is owned by Shaikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and skippered by Ali Abulla Juma Al Marzouqi against its rival boat number 96 Al Shaqi owned by Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and skippered by Khalaf Buti Musabah Al Ghashish which was the winner of the 29th Al Gaffal race.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 30
Shaikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Hatta Culture and Sports Club, accompanied by, Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, UAEMSF President, Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, DIMC chairman, Saif Juma Al Suwaidi, vice Chairman of DIMC, Mohammed Hareb, CEO, DIMC and Hazeem Al Gamzi, Director of Sports Department at DIMC, handed over the trophies to all the winners.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
11 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
12 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
13 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
14 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
15 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
16 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
17 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
18 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
19 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
20 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
21 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
22 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
23 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
24 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
25 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
26 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
27 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
28 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
29 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
30 of 30
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News