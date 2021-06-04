Dubai: If you challenge a goal you will be able to achieve it. Opportunities will only be well seized by those who are waiting for them. This is the lesson that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, tried to convey to the UAE people in the latest clip of his ‘Flashes of Leadership’ series.
“Imagine that you are riding a horse, if the horse is one step faster than what you want, you will not reach your goal and your horse will get tired. However, if the hose is one step slower, you will not win. You and your horse must be accurate. You must know your horse’s capabilities.
One must take advantage of available opportunities and opportunities will only be well seized by those who are waiting for them. If you challenge a goal you will be able to achieve it,” Sheikh Mohammed said.