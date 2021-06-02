1 of 22
Summertime is fast approaching and everyone knows how unforgiving Dubai's weather can be. Hence, indoor activities only appeal to me. Now, that Dubai Safari Park is closing for the season, animal enthusiasts could look to The Green Planet, Dubai's very own rainforest located in the heart of the city at City Walk. As you walk through the various tiers, you encounter a multitude of flora and fauna.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
2 of 22
Ever heard of it? Well, it is shaped like a box and if you’ve been for a PCR test in the area, it is the one in front of you while in the queue, which also means that you can no longer park over there. The best place is in the City Walk basement. Upon entry to The Green Planet, staff members are present to enforce social distancing norms for the safety of the public.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
3 of 22
Once inside The Green Planet, the first thing that surprised me is the sheer size of the biodome. We first came across the fearsome piranhas, deemed one of the most aggressive of its kind and famously known for their razor-sharp bite. We made our way to the canopy from where our journey through the rainforest began. We were greeted by a cacophony and these three colourful birds right in front of us.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
4 of 22
Near the macaws, was the resident sloth. It stared at us with its soulful eyes and I immediately thought of Flash from Disney's Zootropolis. These guys snooze for about 15 hours per day. That's not fair.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
5 of 22
The thing I enjoyed the most is that most of the birds perch pretty close. It is as if they have got used to our presence. Pictured is a male toucan.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
6 of 22
This adorable macaw was busy choosing fruit with intense scrutiny from a bowl and feasting on it.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
7 of 22
Towards the bottom of the biodome, there is a waterfall where birds love to hang around. Everyone likes a cool shower. This pheasant too shares the same idea.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
8 of 22
Close by to where we were standing, a Bali myna was perched. Its beautiful pearl white plumage is a sight to behold. Sadly, it is endangered.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
9 of 22
The biodome has a ramp around the walls and there is a bridge connecting the surrounding walkway to a central column, which is like a hollow tree. On the ledge of the bridge, this bird was monitoring our movements.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
10 of 22
At the centre, many feeding bowls dot the stands. Beside one, this massive cockatoo gleefully looked on.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
11 of 22
Looking down from the top, I saw this purple glossy starling indulged in an intense bath, frolicking in the waters.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
12 of 22
The 'I like to move it, move it' ring-tailed lemurs share the treetops with the feathered pals. Often, they were found coiled and taking a nap.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
13 of 22
Thunderstorms are essential to rainforest habitats and wildlife, which was what the Green Planet try to recreate. When the rains started, the blue macaws we had seen earlier took off in a flurry for a dry haven but couldn't avoid getting wet. Not for the lack of trying though.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
14 of 22
After the 'rains', the macaws settled on a line, trying to dry off their feathers. Of the blue feathered couple, the one on the right wanted to stick close to its partner, who voiced its discomfort and shoved it far!
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
15 of 22
Towards the sides, there are various exhibits like reptiles, insects which call rainforests their home. This slithering snake stuck its forked tongue out taking in the changes. Well, they smell through their tongues.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
16 of 22
Alongside the snake, this little diamondback terrapin poked its head out from its personal pool, quizzically at the onlookers.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
17 of 22
As we proceeded to the lower levels, various birds would come to greet us with squawks and squeals. I think I am out of adjectives when asked to describe all the birds. It is just a riot of colours all around.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
18 of 22
At the bottom of the walkway, beside the waterfall, there was a tiny exhibit where this lizard was trying to claw its way up the glass. It wasn't at all deterred by the lack of progress and kept trying. A lesson in determination?
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
19 of 22
Once, we moved out from the main segment, we went downstairs to the basement, which showcased the nocturnal side of rainforests. Pictured is a kingfisher, who was quietly perched on a stump observing.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
20 of 22
Wallabies shared their quarter with the lone bird, minding their matters at a distance. It was eerily silent all around.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
21 of 22
There's a wide plethora of gifting choices for all ages. Be sure to drop by the Green Planet!
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
22 of 22
The Green Planet is an incredible experience for all ages. There are close up encounters too. There are just so many birds and animals! About entrance tickets, it is advisable to purchase them online as the price at the gate is higher. We went for the usual experience, priced at Dh110 per person (age 13 and above) and Dh85 per child (3-13) when purchasing online. You may get better deals browsing more sites though. We had a fabulous time over there! It's incredible to think of a rainforest in the middle of a desert.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader