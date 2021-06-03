1 of 15
Magnificent view of the Atlantis, The Palm hotel from The Pointe, Dubai
Image Credit: Aisha MS/Gulf News reader
That is the New Dubai with the tallest building in the world - the Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Sajan Sadiq/Gulf News reader
Beautiful view of Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Marina
Image Credit: Sreemanti Gijare/Gulf News reader
Modern buildings reflected in Sharjah corniche
Image Credit: Satendra Madhukar/Gulf News reader
The modern architecture in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
The UAE flag adorned the Adnec building in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Shaik Akram/Gulf News reader
Two iconic structures in Deira, Dubai
Image Credit: Sanjay Mohanty/Gulf News reader
Good buildings come from good hardworking people, who design and build them. This picture was taken in Jaddaf Dubai
Image Credit: Ritesh Pinto/Gulf News reader
The Opus building at Business Bay, Dubai
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
The view from atop the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai is spellbinding, and very much made me feel like I was in a plane landing in Terminal 3 in a few minutes
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
Tall buildings in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Giselle Gonsalves/Gulf News reader
The view of Burj Khalifa from Business Bay Dubai
Image Credit: Fadi Abulaban/Gulf News reader
Beautiful buildings along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai
Image Credit: Lorenzo Smith/Gulf News reader
Modern buildings in the UAE
Image Credit: Mohamed Nasr/Gulf News reader
Well designed Business Central Towers in Dubai Media City
Image Credit: Fadi Abulaban/Gulf News reader