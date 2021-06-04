Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, says on Friday that the UAE has won a seat at the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for the period 2021-2025. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: For its commitment in promoting cultural diversity, the UAE has won a seat at the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for the period 2021-2025.

The announcement was made by Noura Al Kaabi, Mini ster of Culture and Youth, and Chairperson of the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, on Friday at the conclusion of the 8th session of the Conference of Parties to the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, held virtually from June 1-4.

She said: “The UAE’s membership on the Intergovernmental Committee is a testament to our commitment to foster and promote cultural diversity, and is in line with the UAE’s vision and conviction that culture is a driver for the growth and development of societies.”

Fundamental pillar

“The UAE’s nomination is a recognition of the important role it plays in protecting and promoting cultural diversity, which is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s vision for economic growth and sustainable development. Since its establishment, the UAE has put in place legal frameworks that enable all to live and thrive in an environment that fosters diversity, and has taken steps to instill these values in the fabric of society,” Al Kaabi explained.

The Intergovernmental Committee consists of representatives of 24 countries that are Parties to the Convention. Its members are elected by the Conference of the Parties for a four-year term and meet on an annual basis.

Consolidating UAE values

The UAE minister said the country is working to consolidate the values of tolerance, coexistence and openness. “There is no doubt that membership on the Intergovernmental Committee will bolster its efforts to develop clear mechanisms and strategies that enhance cultural diversity in all its forms,” she added.

Al Kaabi noted the UAE will work alongside States Parties to the Convention who are members of the Committee to promote and implement the objectives of the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, which the UAE has worked to implement since 2010.

Areas of action

Al Kaabi said the UAE has proposed six areas of action that warrant member states’ attention; these are:

1. Increased dialogue and exchange about policies, best practices, and measures to strengthen creative economies.

2. Identify the required cultural data and indicators to support evidence-based cultural policy.

3. Enhance synergies between culture and education to ensure sustainable cultural career paths.

4. Develop talent support policies and best practices.

5. Harness and encourage technological advancements in support of cultural economies.