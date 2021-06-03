1 of 10
BMW has taken its biggest step yet towards electrification of its vehicle line-up by announcing the series production and sales dates for its first electric SUV and saloon models.
The BMW iX all-electric is ready for series production and is due to start reaching global markets from November 2021.
Meanwhile, the BMW i4 saloon is positioned as the brand’s first electric vehicle focused on driving dynamics. The carmaker says the i4 combines BMW’s sporting prowess, practicality of a four-door Gran Coupé and a range that will convince owners to take it on long journeys.
The BMW iX will be launched with a choice of two model variants. Both are equipped with an electric all-wheel-drive system, with combined output of 523 hp in the iX xDrive50 and 326 hp in the iX xDrive40.
The WLTP-calculated ranges of the iX variants are up to 630 kilometres in the iX xDrive50 and up to 425 kilometres in the iX xDrive40. Also set to join the model line-up at a later date is the iX M60 with a maximum output in excess of 600 hp.
The i4, which will also go on sale in November 2021, will get two model variants: the i4 M50, the first purely electric performance car from BMW’s M GmbH division, with 544 hp, all-wheel drive and a range of up to 510 kilometres; and the i4 eDrive40 with 340 hp, rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 590 kilometres.
The standard chassis technology for the BMW iX comprises a double-wishbone front axle, five-link rear axle, lift-related dampers and an electric steering system with Servotronic function and a variable ratio. Two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering and Sport brakes are on the options list.
The BMW iX xDrive50 accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 4.6 seconds, while the iX xDrive40 hits the same mark from rest in 6.1 seconds.
The i4 is underpinned by a flexible vehicle architecture developed from the outset for a purely electric drive system. It gets a long wheelbase and wide tracks, weight-minimised yet extremely stiff body structure, model-specific torsion struts, aluminium shear panel and front axle subframe that has fixed connection with the casing of the high-voltage battery.
The i4 M50 with Sport Boost does the 0 to 100kph sprint in 3.9 seconds, while the eDrive40 with maximum system torque of 430 Nm does 0 to 100kph in 5.7 seconds.
