Tourists drive bicycles in the resort of Krk, on the island of Krk in Croatia. World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3. The day aims to develop a cycling culture for basic transportation, commutation, and strengthening physical and mental health.
Image Credit: AFP
This was done to acknowledge the "the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health." Above, cyclists enjoying their early morning ride at the Al Qudra cycle track in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Many experts believe taking up cycling as a regular activity can help improve heart's health and minimize the risk of severe cardiac problems. Above, French football players ride bicycles in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming Euro 2020 European football tournament.
Image Credit: AFP
Cyclists at the Houbara Tunnel in Al Qudra. The construction of the Houbara Tunnel also highlights another Dubai achievement – creating an extensive cycling track network built as part of its efforts to become one of the world’s most cycling-friendly cities.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A girl rides a bicycle carrying her younger brother and sister in Surat, India.
Image Credit: ANI
Cycling is a perfect exercise for people who are looking to shed some extra pounds from their body. Above, a couple pushes their child in a stroller between bicycles at a busy intersection in Beijing.
Image Credit: AFP
A good hour of cycling can help you burn 400 to 1000 calories, depending upon the rider's intensity and rider weight. Above, a cyclist in the Sharjah University City area.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P/Gulf News
Cycling’s rhythmic, cyclical nature is very beneficial to the lungs. While cycling, the lungs are constantly supplied with fresh oxygen, and the higher breathing rate develops the muscles around them. A healthy lung can absorb more oxygen-rich air because it circulates more air across the lungs.
Image Credit: AFP
Environmentally conscious bikers in traffic in San Francisco, California.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
A Palestinian child rides his bicycle in front of the ruins of a building destroyed in the southern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: AFP
Regular cycling improves the overall function of the lower body and strengthens leg muscles without overstressing them. A man rides a bicycle carrying huge luggage in Hyderabad.
Image Credit: ANI
A worker fastens screws and components on a bicycle at the RTE bicycle assembly factory in Serzedo, Portugal. To meet a jump in demand, the country’s bike-making industry is building new factories, hiring workers and dealing with parts shortages.
Image Credit: NYT
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle past a banner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP