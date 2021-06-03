1 of 14
Student Veronica Camacho, 26, takes part in drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Graduates take part in the Farewell Bell ceremony at the General Yermolov Cadet School in Stavropol, Russia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Students gather in a school gymnasium where they receive some final instructions before starting their graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, Illinois. Because of social distancing mandates instituted by the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19, last year's graduates were presented with their diplomas in an empty auditorium inside the school with no friends, family or relatives allowed to attend. This year, with the easing of restrictions, the ceremony was held on the school's football field, with a limited number of guests allowed to attend.
Image Credit: AFP
Ajman University (AU) celebrated the graduation of 766 of its graduates in a drive-through ceremony on campus from Tuesday to Thursday. This is the second time that AU is organising such a drive-through ceremony for its graduates this year. When many universities around the world are holding virtual graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AU has continued to choose this creative way to celebrate the occasion. The drive-through ceremony will also broadcast live on AU’s Facebook page.
Image Credit: Ajman University
Anna Voskuhl sits under her umbrella during her graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio.
Image Credit: Reuters
A student poses with her certificate from a car, as her parents are seen inside during The Visual Graduation Ceremony 2021 of Bahrain Bayan School at Bahrain International Circuit parking lot in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Graduates from The George Washington University Law School (L-R) Henry Carras, 27, and Mark Dodge, 27, take photos in their graduation regalia outside the United States Supreme Court Building in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
A family sits together during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio.
Image Credit: Reuters
Sandy Arce, 29, holds a gavel during a photoshoot to celebrate her graduation from the American University Washington College of Law in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
Student Mimi Castellanos, 23, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues, in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Kate Munson, 18, reacts on the ranch which her family owns, after her graduation ceremony at Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas. A seventh-generation rancher on the arid southern Plains, Munson wants to become a voice for rural America by studying agricultural communications and business, and then possibly getting a law degree.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Graduates toss their hats after receiving their diplomas at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021 with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Students depart after receiving their diplomas at George Mason High School's graduation ceremony in Falls Church, Virginia. Today marks the last graduating class of George Mason High School as the schools name will be changed over the summer to Meridian High School.
Image Credit: AFP
Graduating senior Gurjiwan Singh Chahal, a member of the Sikh faith, wears a turban as he marches into Michie Stadium with his fellow senior classmates for graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at the United States Military Academy (USMA) West Point, in West Point, New York.
Image Credit: REUTERS