David Beckham has joined the vehicle electrification company, Lunaz, as an investor. Through his investment arm, the footballer has taken a 10 per cent stake in the company.
Lunaz is a Silverstone, UK-based technology company that restores, upcycles and converts classic motor vehicles to its proprietary electric powertrain.
Following this injection of capital, Lunaz has announced ambitious plans to grow its upcycling and electrification of industrial vehicles on a mass global scale. Lunaz will begin with industrial HGV vehicles including refuse trucks, of which 80 million currently exist in the UK, EU and USA alone.
“Lunaz represents the very best of British ingenuity in both technology and design. I was drawn to the company through their work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification. David Lorenz and his team of world-class engineers are building something very special and I look forward to being part of their growth,” said David Beckham.
The firm says by 2030 when internal combustion engine bans in major markets come into effect, more than 2 billion conventionally powered vehicles will exist on the planet. According to the company, remanufacturing, upcycling and electrification can prevent a large proportion of these vehicles from being scrapped.
The company’s vehicle electrification work has so far helped further the legacies of the most celebrated classic cars in history. Bringing to market the world’s first fully-electric Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar sports cars through its Lunaz Design brand.
This 1961 Bentley Continental Flying Spur by Lunaz was awarded by BBC Top Gear in its ‘Electric Vehicle Awards’ issue.
