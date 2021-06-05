A map showing the residential areas in Dubai where the news roads will be constructed. Image Credit: Courtesy: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads in three residential communities, namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3. The network, which will span 34.4km, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. RTA is undertaking this project in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the orders of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The project aims at improving the infrastructure of residential areas to cope with the demographic and urban growth, uplift living standards and increase the happiness of residents.

Al Quoz 2

“Undertaking the internal roads project translates the commitment of the RTA to improve the infrastructure of roads, streetlights and rainwater drainage systems in residential areas. The internal roads project at Al Quoz 2 covers the construction of an internal roads network extending upto 16km in an area situated between Al Khail and Al Meydan Roads. The scope of the project also includes infrastructure work such as rainwater drainage and streetlights,” explained Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer

Nad Al Sheba 2

“The internal roads network at Nad Al Sheba 2 covers the construction of roads extending 12km along with parallel parking and streetlights besides linking with the stormwater and sewage networks. An assessment will be carried out of the existing internal roads extending 27km from engineering, traffic safety and rainwater drainage perspectives. Nad Al Sheba 2 is a residential area bordering three main roads namely, The Dubai-Al Ain Road westwards, Nad Al Hamar Street eastwards and southwards, and Al Manama Street northwards. The project will enhance the efficiency of the traffic flow and traffic safety in the area by improving the entry/exit points, paving streets that serve all residential plots in the area in addition to providing two new entry/exit points from and to Al Manama and Nad Al Hamar Streets to improve connectivity with the surrounding areas,” commented Al Tayer.

Al Barsha South 3

“Internal roads to be paved in Al Barsha South 3 will extend upto 6.4km within the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens. The area is surrounded by Al Barsha South northwards, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 southwards (Motor City and Sports City), Arjan eastwards, and Al Barsha South 4 westwards. The project works include streetlights, car parks and a bus station. The project will provide access to the recently-developed land plots at Al Barsha South 3,” added Al Tayer.

