Dubai: If Dubai Metro and Tram are maintained safe and clean, it is because of the commuters, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Wednesday.

The RTA has hailed the commuters “for maintaining the safety and cleanliness of the cabins and facilities of Dubai’s public transport”. RTA noted Dubai Metro and Tram account for as much as 52 per cent of the total ridership of public transport in Dubai (excluding taxis).

“The dedicated Metro and Tram teams undertake continuous awareness campaigns, urging riders to comply with the safety standards as well as the precautionary measures, to maintain public health and halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted Hasan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations, Rail Agency, RTA. Monitoring and inspection

Al Mutawa explained: “The monitoring and inspection campaigns on the facilities and trains of Dubai Metro and Tram are not aimed at issuing tickets to violators. They rather stem from RTA’s standing commitment to apply top global practices for ensuring the safety of riders and the cleanliness of mass transit. Achieving these safety standards is credited to the cooperation of the public, efforts of teams on site and the continuous awareness campaigns,” Al Mutawa underlined.

Al Mutawa said maintaining the safety and cleanliness of Dubai Metro and Tram is everyone’s responsibility. “This is not just the responsibility of RTA’s teams, it is rather shared by all riders who have to keep the cabins and iconic stations of Dubai Metro and Tram clean and gorgeous. Such compliance will contribute to the fruition of RTA’s vision to become ‘The World Leader in Seamless & Sustainable Mobility,” he added.

