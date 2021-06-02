1 of 8
It was just a few months ago, in February 2021, that Aston Martin announced its partnership with Girard-Perregaux, one of the oldest names in watchmaking. Announcing the Swiss watchmaker as the British luxury carmaker’s Official Watch Partner, the two brands said the first timepiece to be borne from the collaboration will be revealed later this year.
Image Credit: Supplied
Now, the first timepiece that has resulted from the partnership has been revealed. The Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition – is a contemporary take on the iconic Three Bridges pocket watch from the 19th century.
The watch, presented in black calf leather and featuring Girard-Perregaux Rubber Alloy, an innovative rubber insert injected with white gold, is apparently intended to evoke images of Aston Martin racing cars of the past.
The 44 millimetre case of the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition is formed of Grade 5 titanium, a strong, hypoallergenic alloy selected by Aston Martin for its lightweight properties. Further treatment with black DLC lends the watch a stealthy appearance.
The movement appears to be floating between both panes of sapphire. This has been achieved by paring back the movement, causing the mainplate to seemingly disappear within the case, thereby creating the illusion of the movement flying within the case.
Three bridges, an iconic signature of Girard-Perregaux, span the dial and are formed of titanium with black PVD treatment and polished angles. The cage of the tourbillon, positioned in the lower portion of the dial, is ‘lyre-shaped’, with a blued hand affixed to the cage showing the running seconds. The tourbillon cage, measuring just 10mm in diameter, is made up of 79 components that collectively weigh only 0.25 grams, helping reduce energy consumption.
The barrel, positioned at 12 o’clock, is openworked, affording partial views of the mainspring. A white gold micro-rotor, positioned beneath the barrel, energises the mainspring while granting unobstructed views of the movement. The Aston Martin name is engraved on the vertical flank of the micro-rotor and is filled with white luminescent treatment.
As part of the deal, the two brands will collaborate on limited-edition timepieces, this one being the first, and limited to just 18 pieces. Girard-Perregaux branding will also feature on the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team cars. Priced at 129, 100 Swiss Francs (Dh 520,000 approx.), the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges - Aston Martin Edition, a limited edition of 18 pieces, is immediately available worldwide in all authorised Girard-Perregaux retailers.
