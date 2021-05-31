Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday endorsed a plan to have zero carbon emission of public transport in Dubai by 2050.
Nasir Bu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, said: “The highlights of the plan include broadening the use of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles and buses in the fleets of public transport, school buses, taxis and limousines to reach the targeted 100 per cent rate by 2050.”
The plan also calls for widening the use of clean energy, such as solar power, in the premises and facilities of RTA, rehabilitation of the existing buildings, and introducing the construction of almost emission-free buildings in all new projects.
Bu Shehab added: “The plan provides for completing the smart and power-efficient street lighting project by 2035 as well as achieving a 100 per cent recycling of municipal waste across RTA’s projects and operations by 2030, and recycling water in RTA’s facilities and buildings.”
Best practices and savings
According to the RTA, the plan is benchmarked against the best practices in New York, Denmark, UK, France and Japan based on three strategic pillars: Green Mobility, Infrastructure, and Circular Economy. The plan estimates a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent and financial savings of about Dh3 billion by 2050.
“Such a drive contributes to curbing climate change and supports the long-term national initiative rolled out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2012 to foster a green economy in the UAE. It also supports the commitment of the UAE to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to reduce the emissions in the UAE by 23.5 per cent by 2030,” Bu Shehab underlined.