The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 -15 years old last week. | Above: Children get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Al Barsha Health Centre in Dubai.
With the launch of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) campaign to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all children above the age of 12 years, schools are rushing to get their students a shot. | Above: Rinade Rashwan gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at Al Barsha Health Centre in Dubai.
Thousands of UAE students aged 12 above have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. | Above: Children get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Al Barsha Health Centre in Dubai.
When considering a jab, parents should provide a comprehensive medical history of their child and report if their child has a weaker immune system and/or has been sick or had a fever in the three days prior to receiving the vaccine, according to the DHA. | Above: Keshav Verma gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at Al Barsha Health Centre in Dubai.
Several studies have showed that the Pfizer vaccine is 100 per cent effective in kids aged 12-15 years old. | Above: 13-year-old Al Faris Faisal with his father, Faisal Shihabudeen, after taking the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at DHA’s Al Mizhar Health Center.
The action further boosts UAE’s efforts aimed at eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting this age group. | Above: Reem Hilili gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at Al Barsha Health Centre in Dubai.
The vaccines are available at drive-through facilities, clinics and dedicated vaccination centres, but residents must book an appointment beforehand. | Above:Joel Aranjo gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at Al Barsha Health Centre in Dubai.
Yassin Rashwan gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at Al Barsha Health Centre in Dubai.
Daksh Joshi, 13 years old Dubai resident getting his first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine at Dubai Health Authority's Al Mizhar Health Center.
Fourteen-year-old Adona Fernandes gets a vaccine shot at a DHA centre.
