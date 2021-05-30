1 of 8
After heralding its revival more than 15 years back with the Veyron, Bugatti has established itself firmly as the world’s definitive hypercar brand. While it’s known for its incredible performance credentials, its astronomical prices also make the marque’s cars inaccessible to anyone but the extremely wealthy. Even other merchandise that carry the Bugatti brand are usually priced out of the majority’s reach. So it’s heartening to see a usable Bugatti-branded product that carries a relatively accessible price tag.
Priced at €899 (Dh4,000 approx.) each, three smartwatch models have been announced, said to offer “leading-edge” technology, materials and design. The three models are named in tribute to some of the luxury French marque’s most iconic hyper sports cars; the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo.
The gadgets are made for Bugatti by VIITA Watches from Austria, who have made a name for themselves as one of the leading luxury smartwatch companies in less than five years.
Each of the new Bugatti smartwatch models offers an innumerable amount of technical features, among them 90 different sports, your blood oxygen level, your acceleration, and specifically for the Bugatti watch a GPS tracking mode.
The bezel is milled from scratch-resistant ceramic using an ultra-precise CNC process, elaborately finished by hand in a production process lasting 20 days. With the special key supplied, the customer can replace a bezel within one minute.
Befitting the marque’s build credentials, each example of the smartwatches is made by hand with meticulous attention to detail, apparently putting together more than 1,000 individual parts.
Extensive personalisation is central to the Bugatti experience. Owners of the Bugatti smartwatches have the option to affix a tailored Bugatti rubber wrist strap, or a bespoke titanium strap to complement the titanium theme of the case.
Each smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 14 days between charges, made possible by a custom-built 445mAh battery. Coupled with a high definition 390x390 pixel LED touchscreen within a scratch-resistant housing of sculpted sapphire glass, 16.7 million colour display offers great clarity. Further information, as well as pre-orders, is available at www.bugatti-smartwatches.com.
