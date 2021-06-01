Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched a new online system to monitor vehicles that transport hazardous materials.
The system aims to make the transport process safer and allow for a quick response to any emergency, said the emirate’s transport sector regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Public safety
In a statement, the ITC said the new system will keep a record of the material being transported. Major General Maktoum Al Sharifi, Abu Dhabi Police Director General, visited the ITC during the launch of the system and said this method of monitoring will help preserve public safety.
The ITC is collaborating with Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) and 28 other authorities to implement the new system.
Permit process
Vehicles involved in the transport of hazardous substances, which include pesticides, fertilisers and other material that are toxic, inflammable or explosive, are first required to obtain permits from Abu Dhabi’s Civil Defence and tracker devices need to be installed on these vehicles, certified by ITC.
Real-time updates
Once the permit is granted, vehicles in operation will be monitored and data from the trackers will be sent to a central database. The vehicles can also be located at any point and authorities can ensure that drivers adhere to traffic regulations. Real-time notifications will provide information about the vehicle’s speed and the information can be analysed to determine the performance of the fleet and its drivers.
ITC has urged freight transport providers involved in transport of hazardous material to practise utmost care during transport operations.